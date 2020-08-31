William Saroyan – a name bigger than his fame

The “Renaissance” Cultural and Intellectual Foundation is implementing number of initiatives from August 24 to 31 to celebrate the 112th birthday of the famous writer and great dreamer William Saroyan, The Foundation said in a statement.

As part of the #Saroyanweek initiative on August 31 an open exhibition of reproductions of Saroyan’s graphic artworks will be on display at “Zangak” bookstore from 10։00-22։00. The artworks are from the archives of the Department of Armenian studies at California State University and “Forever Saroyan” LLC.

On August 31, on the day of Saroyan’s birthday, the visitors of “Zangak” bookstore will be introduced the famous writer’s virtual museum using the advantages of Virtual Reality (VR).They also may find in the bookstore our new stickers’ set and bookmarks for the inspiration and the festive mood.

On the same day, “Lights, camera, Saroyan” the documentary with Armenian dubbing.

dedicated to Saroyan’s life, work, and the history of the establishment of the house-museum will be streamed on Facebook page of “Renaissance” Foundation.

Furthermore, August 31 will be marked with the official launch of Saroyan Store. The online store of the Museum aims to disseminate Saroyan style and spirit through unique souvenirs.



