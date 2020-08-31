What Are the Secrets of Fatima and Why Are They Important?

New Book Answers 100 Questions About Miraculous Apparitions in Portugal

The Marian apparitions at Fatima in Portugal are one of the most famous apparitions in the world. However, many people do not know the whole story of the three shepherd children visionaries, the angel that appeared to them the year before, the details of the three secrets of Fatima, or what truly happened during the Miracle of the Sun. All these questions and more are answered in the new book FATIMA: 100 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE MARIAN APPARITIONS, which is released in conjunction with the feature film, “Fatima,”now in theaters and on premium video on demand.

FATIMA, written by Paul Senz, who has his Master of Arts in Pastoral Ministry from the University of Portland, utilizes a question-and-answer format to explore the context of these apparitions that occurred in Fatima, why they were so engrossing at the time, what they have meant to the Church and the world in the century since they happened, and why the requests of Our Lady are so important today.

From May to October 1917, the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared six times to three shepherd children in the tiny village of Fatima, Portugal. What started as a private matter was soon known all over town, throughout the country, and around the world. These apparitions have gripped the imagination of people all over the world, from simple believers to academic theologians; from skeptics to the curious; from scientists to Popes. FATIMA delves into why exactly the apparitions have been such a point of interest for millions around the globe.

FATIMA delivers a comprehensive guide for the feature film of the same name, addressing lesser-known facts about the apparitions themselves and the families of the three shepherd children, Lucia, 10, Francisco, 9, and Jacinta, 7.

With a foreword by Edward Sri, a well-recognized Marian expert, and professor of theology at the Augustine Institute, FATIMA can be used for group studies on the apparitions, delving deeper into the movie Fatima, or personal reflections.

“A clear, concise guide, and a much-needed resource that unpacks the history, message, and meaning of Our Lady of Fatima for people today,” said Edward Sri, Ph.D., author of Rethinking Mary in the New Testament. “Paul Senz has done the Church a great service by writing this book.”

