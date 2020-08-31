UNICEF to provide one-time funding to 3,110 disabled children from Armenia beneficiary families

UNICEF will provide one-time financial assistance to 3,110 disabled children aged 0-18 in Armenia whose families are beneficiaries of the state family benefit system.

The one-time financial aid will be 26,500 drams for each such child.

The agreement on this assistance was reached between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and UNICEF Armenia.

The total budget of this program is 82,415,000 drams.

In addition to the aforesaid one-time financial assistance, UNICEF Armenia, in cooperation with the ministry, has prepared an information package for the parents and guardians of the beneficiaries of this assistance program,.

This assistance is provided under a cooperation program between UNICEF and the Armenian government, as well as within the framework of a COVID-19 response program by the UN.

