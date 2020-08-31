Turkish nationalists attack Armenian protesters in France

Le Parisien daily of France has reflected on the recent clashes between French-Armenian protesters and Turkish nationalists in Decines, France, and their consequences.

French-Armenian demonstrators were attacked during a peaceful rally on July 24. During the event, several dozen armed young men carrying the Turkish flag attacked the demonstrators, causing material damage.

The perpetrators of the attack presented themselves as members of the Turkish nationalist Gray Wolves organization.

There are four detainees, against whom a criminal case has been initiated, and their organizer, Ahmet Cetin, will stand trial on September 17.

https://news.am/eng/news/599532.html