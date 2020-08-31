Putin congratulates Armenia’s ex-President Kocharyan on his birthday

“During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan on his birthday,” it said.

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan to congratulate him on his 66th birthday, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

Earlier, Putin’s congratulatory message was posted on the Kremlin website.

“You are known in Russia as a prominent statesman who did a lot to develop modern Armenia. We highly appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening friendly and allied ties between our countries,” the message reads.

He also wished Kocharyan good health, well-being and high spirits.

Robert Kocharyan was Armenian president from 1998 to 2008.

In 2018, the Armenian prosecution indicted Kocharyan on charge of attempted toppling of constitutional order in March 2008 along with a few other former notable officials. They were accused of cracking down on an opposition rally following presidential elections in 2008 which saw ten people die. In 2019, Kocharyan faced an additional charge of receiving a large bribe.

In June 2000, Kocharyan was released from custody on a bail of $4 million.

