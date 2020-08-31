Members of Kurdish community protest against Turkish actions outside the UN Office in Yerevan

Representatives of the Kurdish community in Armenia held a protest action on Monday outside the UN Office in Yerevan. “We are here on behalf of thousands of our compatriots to voice concern over Turkey’s policy which threatens the peoples of the region. Kurdish people are on the verge of elimination,” one of the participants, member of “Committee of Kurdistan” NGO Slo Drboyan told reporters.

They demand the international community and the UN to prevent genocidal actions of Turkey.

“Turkey incites hatred among peoples. We urge the UN leadership to support our cause. Kurdish people aspire for democracy in Turkey, Iran and Iraq, ask for their legitimate rights of speaking and studying in their native language. The ongoing policy of Turkey leads to nowhere, and we should unite our efforts to resist Erdogan’s aggressive policy,” the protestors said.

The participants also handed in a letter in Kurdish outlining their demands to the UN Office.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/08/31/Kurdisht-Turkish-UN-Office-in-Yerevan/2351855