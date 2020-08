Iranian-Armenian ex-footballer dies aged 46

Well-known Iranian-Armenian retired football player Serjik Teymourian died on August 28 in Tehran at the age of 46.

He was in a coma for about a month after a car accident.

The Tehran diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Teymourian had played for Iran’s Ararat and Esteghlal clubs, as well as for Mainz 05 in Germany and the Iranian national teams.

