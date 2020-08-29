Tigran Hamasynan’s new album is out

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasynan’s new album The Call Within has been released.

The majority of compositions of the album like the pianist’s other albums have been a developing process since 2004.

“Now I almost get a little sad/nostalgic seeing the whole process coming to its final phase, even though I will have a satisfactory feeling seeing that now you can enjoy the harvest,” Hamasyan said in a Facebook post.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=303183340964455&extid=FsoygW81cSg57RYJ

The song below is dedicated to Tigran Hamasyan’s father who has an ability to see places in his dreams where he has never been before. Every once in a while, he visits these places following the memory of the details of his dreams.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/08/29/tigran-hamasynans-new-album-is-out/?fbclid=IwAR17ecxpjc3BPEveHsoBv6ZqUb5bGfCUPoamNp-LJMq9lcS1tow6yIzUFAA