Newspaper: Armenia parliament to debate on Istanbul Convention in September

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: As it is known, one of the key topics after the change of power in RA, in connection with which the authorities of the day are being harshly criticized, is connected with the [country’s possible] ratification of the Istanbul Convention. It was regularly noted that the authorities were looking for a convenient opportunity to pass it in the parliament.

However, there are many who, believing in the authorities, are sure that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan will never take such a step.

According to the information Past newspaper has, this topic is getting a new development. According to the newspaper’s source, the authorities are going to take the Istanbul Convention to the parliament in September in order to finally ratify it.

Our source also conveyed that Pashinyan has urged his teammates to prepare in every possible way for the upcoming attacks, which will be by the opponents.

