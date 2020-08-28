Another Armenian dies in Beirut blast

Lebanese-Armenian Annette Khachigian, who was battling for her life with the help of doctors at a hospital in Zahle for 24 days, died this morning, becoming the fifteenth Armenian who died in the blast that took place in Beirut on August 4, Arevelk.am reports.

Due to the situation caused after the blast, many injured people were transferred to hospitals in distant cities, and one of them was Khachigian, who was over 60 and was married to a local Arab. There is no other information about her at this moment.

https://news.am/eng/news/599227.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=f9a1f3fc1d4cac531b82b1cf78f884768fdfaeb9-1598640791-0-AZowh7cR65qA7zXtHD1g3WbqlkGf2in5lJ8Kyxf5gydVEcwyuTMoKfRW268O7yu-h4bcTni9Bv_LjLwRDPajW7qmiixtAnxwyCl9lT3y5QV_Crb3o0UJn1MGdg0kfjf0WpYCzTBfFvZp27MoGMrcQNJ_5nX_ruSB9aanNkvbzvOs80A9vNFT7rsm8-gUERN01pg5Jp05dMkslak-HMjiiIEoFVzRlVBwEiZ3GFqEEujT_lJKYSwpKQKyg6zHGZ-upPhkdgBUcucjQfivNPHLUeSJDZckLBAAehrmL94tTZ4K50wggduFx5eYax1dHFM8Cnr6gRG8rbBX5fe4qC3IgV-DmZE8b5ICk2DLiEJyE9xR