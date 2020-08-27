Veteran ARF Member, Educator Haigaz Terterian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of Western United States announced the passing of veteran party member, activist, educator and leader Haigaz Terterian. He passed away on Sunday, August 23 in Los Angeles.

Throughout his storied career spanning Kessab, the community in Syria and Lebanon, as well as the Western U.S. Unger Terterian will mostly be remembered as a dedicated educator to countless generation of Armenians. He was a long-time teacher at the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School in Hollywood. While he held several leadership positions in the organization, Unger Terterian was true believer in advancing the ARF’s ideology as a key to its mission in serving the Nation.

The Central Committee extends its deepest condolences to his family, relatives, friends and all his fellow ARF members.

http://asbarez.com/196448/veteran-arf-member-educator-haighaz-terterian-passes-away/