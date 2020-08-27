Survey of 3000 Armenians Provides a Snapshot of Opinions In the Diaspora • MassisPost

LONDON — The results of a major research on public opinion in Diaspora communities will be formally launched at an online event on 5 September.

The Armenian Diaspora Survey (ADS)—the first of a three-year study project—was held in four communities in 2019: Argentina, Lebanon, Canada (Montreal) and Romania. The fieldwork took place between September and December 2019, 3000 Armenians took part in the study.

“The Armenian Diaspora Survey is an attempt to study the opinions of Armenians living in various communities around the world and aims to explore the ‘ingredients’ of being Armenian in the 21st century,” said ADS director Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian of University of Oxford.

The research provides a snapshot of the contemporary Diaspora by studying public opinions on identity, language and culture, community engagement, and relations with Armenia.

ADS is funded by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and is carried out by a team of experts under the auspices of the Armenian Institute in London.

“We are pleased that this multi-country systematic survey of the Diaspora has been done with extensive fieldwork and large participation,” said Dr. Razmik Panossian, Director of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation’s Armenian Communities Department. “I thank all the people who were involved with and supported this research project,” he added.

The 175-page full results of the 2019 study will be available for downloading for free from the ADS website: www.armeniandiasporasurvey.com.

The launch will be live streamed on Saturday, 5 September 2020 at 15:00h London time (Beirut & Bucharest 21:00h; Yerevan 18:00h; Buenos Aires 10:00h; Montreal & New York 10:00h; Los Angeles 07:00h) on www.facebook.com/armsurvey and Youtube: shorturl.at/dzY47.

