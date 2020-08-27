Let’s Take Part in Sunday’s Hye Aid Lebanon Telethon

The Armenian community in Lebanon has been reeling since the devastating explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4.

The blast has claimed 178 lives with thousands of people injured and hundreds of thousands left homeless. The destruction and its aftereffects have not spared the large Armenian community in Lebanon, which has lost 13 of its members, while hundreds are still recovering from their injuries.

Armenian churches, community centers, schools and other institutions have also suffered structural damages.

Before the explosion Lebanon was in the throes of one of its worst financial crisis in its history, sparking street demonstrations by the people who were decrying the collapse of the economy. Then came the global COVID-19 pandemic, which took an even worse toll on the economy and forces the population to isolate themselves against the virus.

Soon after the explosion, the Pan-Armenian Council of Western United States launched Hye Aid Lebanon, a community-wide fundraising effort with the participation of all Armenian religious denominations and the leading community organizations. This effort has already raised hundreds of thousands of much-needed dollars to assist our brothers and sisters in Lebanon. Organizers said that all donations will be transferred to a unified body under the high auspices of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

To bring the Western U.S. community together Hye Aid Lebanon announced a telethon, which will be held Sunday, August 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ARTN, USArmenia and Horizon Armenian television channels and will be livestreamed on the Asbarez, Horizon and HyeAid Facebook pages.

On Sunday, August 16, Artists for Lebanon released a video announcing the August 30 telethon and calling on wide participation from our community. Asbarez was among the various outlets the premiered the video on its Facebook page.

The Armenian community in Lebanon needs our support more than ever. Let us take part in the Hye Aid Lebanon Telethon on Sunday and together provide as much assistance as possible to the Armenian community in Lebanon.

Asbarez