TUMO Center opens in Moscow

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The official opening of TUMO’s 3rd center abroad took place in Moscow today.

Thanks to a partnership with Genome Ventures, Moscow’s youth will now have the opportunity to dive into TUMO’s educational program and explore and master the fields that matter today.

Classes at TUMO Moscow will begin in October. More details are available on the website.

TUMO will open another center in Berlin this fall.

