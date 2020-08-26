Razminfo: Azerbaijan institutes cases against Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan under 5 articles

Azerbaijan has brought false charges based on five different articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan against officer of the Armed Forces of Armenia Gurgen Alaverdyan, who got lost on August 23 and later found himself in Azerbaijan, and the specified articles envisage a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment, as reported Razminfo.

“The State Security Service and Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan yesterday issued a joint statement on the institution of criminal cases.

The articles are “conducting an aggressive war”, “espionage”, “creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law”, “illegally acquiring, transferring, keeping and transporting firearms, ammunition and explosives” and “illegal crossing of the border of Azerbaijan”.

On August 23, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, while checking a military post, got confused and lost due to unfavorable climate. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan had issued a statement stating that, according to the ministry, Senior Lieutenant Alaverdyan ‘had carried out a sabotage attack in the direction of Goranboy’ and found himself in the territory of Azerbaijan.

As evidence of their so-called claims, the next day, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, along with the photo of the Armenian officer, also posted a photo of his so-called items, showing a black special outfit, an AK-103 rifle, cartridge, grenade and means of communication. On the first day (August 23) when Alaverdyan found himself in Azerbaijan, a video showing Alaverdyan without that outfit was disseminated in non-official sources and on social networks.

Azerbaijan had also brought charges and staged a trial against Karen Ghazaryan, who is being kept in Azerbaijan,” Razminfo reports.

