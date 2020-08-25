Defense Ministry: Internal investigation to be launched over disorientation of Armenian officer

On August 22, at 19.30, Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan who was on check of military outpost, got lost geographically due to adverse weather conditions. As the Spokeswoman at the defense ministry Shushan Stepanyan reported, an internal investigation will be launched to find out the circumstances of the case.

“We suggest the Azerbaijani defense ministry to exert no extra efforts to distort the reality. The reality will become known soon,” Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

