Bayramov: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs want to organize Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’ meeting in the fall, but…

The peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will play an important role during the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan. This is what Azerbaijan’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov told TASS a day before his first visit to Moscow as foreign minister.

Blaming the Armenian side for provocations in the direction of Tavush Province of Armenia in July, the minister said Baku expects the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, including Russia to take consistent steps to advance the peace process within the scope of constructive and substantive talks.

Taking advantage of the opportunity to blame Armenia, the minister thoroughly listed the damages incurred by the Azerbaijani side, didn’t forget to state the ‘initial’ causes of the conflict, presented the distorted version of the UN Resolutions and cited the document adopted during the Budapest Summit. “In this sense, we hope the international community, and first of all, the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, compel Armenia to renounce its policy on the maintenance of status-quo and launch substantive talks, the scope of which is approved under the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the decisions of the OSCE, primarily the Budapest Summit document,” the minister declared.

In response to the question about the creation of mechanisms for monitoring of ceasefire violations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the minister assured that there is already a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire regime in the conflict zone, namely the mission led by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzik and reiterated the well-known statement that “it is necessary to eliminate the occupation, that is, dislocate the Armenian Armed Forces from all the seized territories of Azerbaijan”.

According to him, the Co-Chairs want to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the fall, but Armenia’s actions are de facto make the mediators’ efforts null and void.

The minister reiterated the reproach in regard to Russia’s supply of weapons to Armenia and added that the supplies create a risk of escalation of tension and undermine the peace process and, in general, pose a threat to Azerbaijan’s security.

