Armenian officer got lost geographically due to adverse weather conditions – defense ministry

On August 22, at 19.30, Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan who was on check of military outpost, got lost geographically due to adverse weather conditions, Spokesperson at the ministry of defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook. In her words, a search is underway.

According to the source, the report by defense ministry of Azerbaijani about a subversive attack presenting the lost Armenian officer as a saboteur is disinformation.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/08/24/Armenian-officer/2347897