Armenia launches GovTech Launchpad state innovation program

Armenia has launched the GovTech Launchpad state innovation program, the aim of which is to provide innovative solutions to social issues through the establishment of communication between the public sector and startups. Through the program, startups need to offer technological solutions that will help repatriates and Diaspora Armenians who have just decided to return to their historic homeland. Presenting the program, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan stated that the goal of the program is to engage new technologies in the process of repatriation.

Sinanyan stated that GovTech Launchpad is a very interesting program and its implementation will be extremely helpful for the country. “We are a rare nation from the perspective that the population of Armenia is relatively small, but has a large diaspora. This is why our overriding objective is to create conditions for most of our compatriots to prefer to live in their historic homeland and take part in building a country that we all dream of,” Sinanyan said.

Sinanyan recalled that the government’s strategic goal is to ensure a population of 5,000,000 Armenians before 2050. He also voiced hope that Armenia will be able to record more impressive indicators in 2050 and emphasized that it is necessary to create all the necessary conditions for repatriation in order to achieve the goal that has been set. Sinanyan added that the program is called for engaging companies, organizations and individuals to seek technological solutions that will allow to simplify and facilitate the process of repatriation.

The GIZ will provide financial assistance, and the Armenian representation of Impact Hub will provide technical assistance.

