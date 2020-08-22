Yerevan provides financial assistance to Syrian-Armenians in Damascus | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. 300 needy Syrian-Armenian families in Damascus have received the financial support provided by the Armenian Government, the foreign ministry said.

The financial assistance was provided to the families at the Prelacy of the Diocese of Damascus of the Armenian Church. Armenian Ambassador Tigran Gevorgyan and Prelate Bishop Armash Nalbandyan participated in the event.

4750 other Armenian families from Aleppo and northeastern regions of Syria will soon also receive the Armenian Government’s financial assistance.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

