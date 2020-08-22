Armenia government provides financial assistance to 300 needy Armenian families in Syria’s Damascus

YEREVAN. – The financial assistance of the Armenian government has been provided to 300 needy Armenian families living in the Syrian capital city of Damascus, according to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

With this financial support, these needy Armenian families can purchase food, basic necessities, and personal hygiene items from a chain of stores in Damascus and its suburbs.

In the coming days, the next tranche of aid provided by the Armenian government to Syrian Armenians will be distributed to 4,750 needy Armenian families in Aleppo and the northeastern regions of Syria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPDQkYTzndY&feature=emb_title