The Government of the Artsakh Republic Allocated 25 Million Armenian Drams to the Armenian Community of Lebanon

The Government of the Artsakh Republic allocated 25 million Armenian drams from the reserve fund of the 2020 state budget as a financial aid to the Armenian community of Lebanon suffered from the Beirut explosion.

On August 9 the Artsakh Government sent humanitarian aid to the Armenian diaspora in Lebanon by a chartered plane «From the people of Artsakh to Lebanon». For the same purpose at the instruction of the republic’s President a special commission has been created which coordinates the activities being done in this direction.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/85976/the-government-of-the-artsakh-republic-allocated-25-million-armenian-drams-to-the-armenian-community-of-lebanon.html