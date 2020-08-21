The Government of the Artsakh Republic allocated 25 million Armenian drams from the reserve fund of the 2020 state budget as a financial aid to the Armenian community of Lebanon suffered from the Beirut explosion.
On August 9 the Artsakh Government sent humanitarian aid to the Armenian diaspora in Lebanon by a chartered plane «From the people of Artsakh to Lebanon». For the same purpose at the instruction of the republic’s President a special commission has been created which coordinates the activities being done in this direction.
https://armedia.am/eng/news/85976/the-government-of-the-artsakh-republic-allocated-25-million-armenian-drams-to-the-armenian-community-of-lebanon.html
İlk yorum yapan siz olun