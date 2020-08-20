The US Ambassador to Ankara visited the Holy Theological School of Halki

The US Ambassador to Ankara, Mr. David Satterfield, visited today, Thursday, July 30, 2020, the Holy Monastery of the Holy Trinity of Halki, where the historical Holy Theological School is located.

Mr. Satterfield, along with his wife, their daughter and close associates, traveled with His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the Halki, where they were welcomed by His Grace Bishop Cassianos of Aravissos, Abbot of the Holy Monastery of Holy Trinity. Afterwards, they toured the School that has been “silent” since 1971, its classrooms and rich library, where His Holiness recalled moments from when he was a student of the historic educational institution of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. It is worth noting that approximately one thousand theologians, originating from various countries, graduated from the School of Halki during its 127 years of continuous operation, and then served the Church. Many among them became Patriarchs, Hierarchs and University Professors.



During the visit, His All Holiness and the Ambassador had the opportunity to discuss other issues in the life of the Mother Church of Constantinople, about the Greek Diaspora and the wider Orthodox flock in Turkey, but also about the Archdiocese of America and the flourishing Greek Diaspora there.

Mr. Panteleimon Vigas, Archon Hartofylax , also attended the visit, on the Ecumenical Patriarchate side, and later escorted Ambassador Satterfield, his family and associates on the tour of the Orphanage of Princes’ Island, where he briefed them on the history of the charitable foundation of the Mother Church, but also on the plans and prospects for its restoration.

Patriarchal Deacon James, of Ukrainian descent from Canada, was also present during this official visit.

