Renowned Armenian dudukist Georgy Minasyan dies

Renowned Armenian dudukist, inventor of new types of the duduk, Merited Artist of the Republic of Armenia Georgy Minasyan has passed away at the age of 87, Facebook users reported.

Musician Artak Asatryan posted on his Facebook page, stating that he was saddened by the news about Minasyan’s death and presented the dudukist as a person who would go against his critics and present innovations for playing the duduk.

