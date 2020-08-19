Andrea Bocelli Sings the Original Song of ‘Fatima, the Film’

‘Gratia Plena’

ROSA DIE ALCOLEA

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli sings Gratia Plena, the original song of Fatima, the Film, which will open in cinemas next October 16, as seen in the video published on August 17, 2020, on YouTube’s official account of the religious film.

Inspired in the events that occurred in the village of Fatima, Portugal, during World War I, this thought-provoking film on the power of faith tells the story of Lucia, the 10-year-old girl and her two cousins, Jacinta and Francisco, who witnessed many apparitions of the Virgin of Fatima.

On the day of Her last apparition, thousands of believers witnessed a miracle that is remembered up to this day. As the news of the children’s visions spread, thousands of pilgrims went to the small Portuguese village with the hope of seeing a miracle. What they experienced there would change their lives forever.

The film was made in Portugal and is directed by Italian Marco Pontecorvo (Tempo instabile con probabili schiarite), and played by Harvey Keitel (The Irishman), Sonia Braga (Wonder), Goran Visnjic (Doctor Who), Joaquim de Almeida (Una vida a lo grande) and Spanish Stephanie Gil (El mejor verano de mi vida).

Universal Message of Peace

Last May 13, on the occasion of the feast the Virgin of Fatima — the day of the Virgin’s first apparition in the Portuguese village –, the distributor of Fatima, the Film, Bosco Films, released the official trailer of the film, promoted by the Mater Fatima Movement, headed by Father Hector Ramirez.

“The film has a universal message of peace, the idea that all of us must change our behavior, to put an end to violence and war. But it’s also the human story of a little girl, her relationship with her mother, and how the questioning of the faith can lead to even greater faith,” said the Director.

Translation by Virginia M. Forrester

