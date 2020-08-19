A general update from the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem

The month of August is a quiet month in many countries. In Italy most governmental offices close down for the month of August, and families go on holidays in the sweltering summer days of this month.

In the Armenian Patriarchate however, we’re working hard behind the scenes, although not all is visible to you. The St. Tarkmanchatz Armenian School of Jerusalem as well as the Theological Seminary are preparing for classes which start at the beginning of September.

New schedules are being made, a regular schedule and a schedule for Zoom classes (just in case), the telephone and internet connections are checked and improved if necessary, maintenance is being done, classrooms are being cleaned, the library is made ready, teachers’ meetings are planned, lessons have been prepared by the teachers for the coming year.

The Seminarians have extra singing lessons this month, and study singing techniques as well as hymns.

Other than that, the regular work in the Patriarchate continues as usual- even when governmental restrictions because of the Corona virus are set.

The financial department, the department for press and information, the real estate department, the Chancellor, the department for religious administration and permits, the Chief Dragoman, the Grand Sacristan, His Beatitude the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem and his office, the secretary and the personal assistant – all work as usual.

Liturgies are being celebrated in our Churches, all-over the country: in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Jaffo, Ramle and Haifa, and also in Amman, Jordan.

The Supervisors of the Churches, Priests, deacons, seminarians and all who serve the Armenian Church in the Holy Land and take care of the Holy Places and the cemeteries. are fulfilling their tasks.

I want to mention those who do repair and maintenance, amongst which the team from Armenia, the guards, the drivers, the tailors, the gardeners and the people who clean and do laundry.

The central kitchen prepares food for the priests, seminarians and workers, as well as food for the old and the sick within the Armenian Convent- in the hot month of August preparing food is extra challenging.

I also want to mention those who take care of the manuscripts of the St. Toros Library, those working for the Patriarchal Archives, the Gulbenkian Library, the Jishinian Clinic, the Bookshop and the Printing Press, the Sion magazine, and the Armenian Museum.

I would like to acknowledge additionally all of you who support the work of the Armenian Patriarchate, in prayer, in person and by financial contribution- for all of which we are very grateful.

Your involvement encourages us, because without your prayer, help and monetary support we would not be able to do all we do now.Feel free to write us here, or at: Pressinfoapj@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/ArmenianPatriarchateJerusalem