Turkish climbers’ litter on Mount Ararat resembles landfill

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkish climbers have littered Mount Ararat at an altitude of 4200 meters to an extent that photos taken in the area appear to show a large pile of trash resembling a landfill.

The Turkish Sabah newspaper said in an article that the video from the mountain was posted on social media.

The author of the article mentions how people who litter beaches or picnic parks are called “ignorant”, whereas this pile of trash is caused by professional mountain climbers.

“We are in trouble if even mountain climbers have started to litter the nature,” Sabah said, adding that taking an empty juice bottle back during descend shouldn’t have been such a difficult thing to do for the climbers.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

