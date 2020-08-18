Armenian servicemen to participate in ”International Army-games-2020” competition

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian team of servicemen has departed for Moscow to participate in ”International Army-games-2020” competition from August 23 to September 5. The competition will tale place in Russia and Belarus.

ARMENPRESS reports the solemn opening ceremony of the Army-games 2020 will take place on August 23. The competitions will take place in Kostroma, Saratov, Penza and Brest.

