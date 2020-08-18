AEBU Announces Its 2020-2021 Scholarship Fund Awardees

PASADENA, CA – The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) Scholarship Fund Committee proudly announces its 2020-2021 award recipients.

AEBU Southern California Chapter grants annual scholarships to undergraduate students of Armenian descent, enrolled at an accredited four-year university across the United States. This year, the AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee was very pleased to have received a big pool of applications from highly qualified candidates. Faced with the pleasant challenge of going through dozens of deserving applications, the review committee decided to award six individuals instead of five, to receive the $1500-award in recognition of their academic excellence and community engagement.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the planned award banquet will be replaced by a digital broadcast. “We are very happy to have had the opportunity to learn about our promising and talented young Armenians from all over the United States,” said Vasken Khodanian, Chairman of the AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee. “We are very proud of their achievements and community service. We wish them all continuous academic success, bright professional future, and humility in serving humanity.”

The AEBU 2020-2021 Scholarship Fund’s awardees are:

SERA AINTABLIAN – Pasadena, CA

Sera Aintablian has been a long-time member of the St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Pasadena, AGBU Girl Scouts, Nor Serount Armenian Folk Dance Group, and organizations within her local community. She leads weekly Armenian lessons at the church’s Sunday School and was actively involved in organizing a book drive to benefit the only Armenian school in Fresno, California by donating more than 300 books in Armenian. Sera will be attending UCLA, majoring in Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics (MIMG).

ARMAN GHAZARYAN – Glendale, CA

Arman Ghazaryan was born in Armenia where he was engaged in programs to help children with leukemia and other blood diseases, provided tutoring and support to children at Nubarashen boarding school and the Tigranashen community school located in the bordering area with Azerbaijan. After completing his first quarter at UCLA in 2016, Arman was called up to active military duty in Armenia. He is now back and ready to resume his studies at UCLA, majoring in Business Economics, with a minor in Statistics.

ALEXANDRA KASPARIAN – East Williston, NY

Alexandra Kasparian is majoring in Biology at Lafayette College on the East coast with the goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.

Alexandra has been involved in local youth organizations like AYF, ACYOA, Camp Haiastan and her church’s basketball team. She has also been active in leading roles in several campus organizations. And most importantly she’s the founder and president of the Armenian Student Association at Lafayette.

DANIELLE KURKJIAN – Altadena, CA

Danielle Kurkjian is an undergraduate student at San Diego State University studying for a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and planning to receive her master’s degree in Dietetics.

Danielle has joined multiple organizations for promoting Armenian culture and organizing fundraisers to benefit Armenian families in need. Danielle has also volunteered to serve the homeless within her local community. At SDSU, she became a member of the ASA, to help Armenian students on campus, encourage their educational goals, and create a network for building relationships that could support them through their professional lives.

EDGAR SAHAKIAN – Glendale, CA

Edgar Sahakian will start his first year at University of California, majoring in Biology, with a minor is Armenian Studies.

Having lost his father, Edgar focused on his studies, and found strength in community involvement and performing arts. He’s an alumnus of and a volunteer at the Lark Musical Society. Edgar was recognized by the Glendale Board of Education and the Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools. He received the Michael F. Escalante and Top Student Awards, respectively.

MARK TOPOOZIAN – Fresno, CA

Mark Topoozian is majoring in Biology at the UCLA and preparing for medical school.

Mark grew up engaged in numerous programs benefiting the Armenian and local communities.

He served on the Chamber of Commerce Junior Board of Fresno, learning about local politics and business. During a visit to Armenia with his family, Mark was involved in philanthropic services to assist people in the poor villages, building a house through Knights of Vartan Fuller Center, and delivering sporting apparel to the village of Darbnik using proceeds from Farmer’s Market he organized in Fresno. This year, Mark was nominated by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as Student of the Year and honored at the Fresno Metro Ministry’s annual banquet for initiating and directing the Food Recovery Program.

