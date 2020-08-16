New Course: APOLOGIES, NON-APOLOGIES, AND REPARATIONS: A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Why do we apologize?

What are the elements of an effective apology?

How can we repair the long-term consequences of discrimination, slavery, and genocide?

Can resentment and unforgiveness be a virtue?

College students, adults and high school students are invited to join Khatchig Mouradian in this 4-week multi-media seminar to examine these questions by surveying research in the fields of history, sociology, linguistics, philosophy, political science, and psychology.

We will analyze apologies offered and reparations made by governments, political leaders, and other public figures, ascertaining their weaknesses and strengths, and their reception by various stakeholders.

Class time: 75 minutes. Tuition: $50 donation per household to St. Leon Armenian Church. Questions: 917 837 1297 or ara@edrcorp.net.

Time:

Aug 26, 2020 07:00 PM

Sep 2, 2020 07:00 PM

Sep 9, 2020 07:00 PM

Sep 16, 2020 07:00 PM

Time shows in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

To Register please click HERE