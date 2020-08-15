HIS HOLINESS CATHOLICOS ARAM I IS CLOSELY FOLLOWING THE SITUATION IN THE ALEPPO ARMENIAN COMMUNITY REGARDING THE CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK

An increase in coronavirus cases have been recorded in Aleppo, including the Aleppo Armenian community. In this regard, His Holiness Aram I is closely following the situation, and held phone conversations with the prelate Bishop Masis Zobouyan and community leaders.

Addressing the needs of the community, His Holiness immediately allocated financial funds to be used for medical purposes. Furthermore, medication will be shipped to Aleppo in the coming days, provided by the Armenian Relief Society.

His Holiness Aram I urges all Armenians to abide by the precautions recommended by the local government agencies to avoid further spread of the virus.

