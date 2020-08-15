Georgia launches investigation into blackmailing of Armenian member of country’s parliament

Police department of the Samtskhe-Javakheti region of Georgia has launched an investigation into the case of blackmailing Enzel Mkoian, an Armenian member of the country’s parliament, JNews reported.

The agency notes that this investigation is carried out under the Georgian Criminal Code article on extortion, which is accompanied by violence against the extortion victim or his close relative, and threatening to destroy or damage their property and to disseminate news or other information.

The aforesaid crime is punished with imprisonment for 4 to 7 years.

Tariel Murmanishvili, a lawyer for the ruling Georgian Dream party MP, on Monday stated that Mkoian had received two threatening phone calls. “He is being told to leave politics and transfer $5 million to their [bank] accounts. Otherwise, they threaten to kill him and his family members,” Murmanishvili said.

Enzel Mkoian has been a member of the Georgian legislature since 1999.

