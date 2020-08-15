Armenia reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 196 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of cases has reached 41,495 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three people have died of COVID-19 in the past one day, and the overall respective death toll is 817 now.

In addition, there were three cases of coronavirus patients dying from other diseases in the past one day. As of Saturday morning, the total number of these deaths is 242.

Overall, six people died in the past one day, and the total number of deaths has reached 1,059 in Armenia.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past one day is 360, the total number of people who have recovered so far is 34,484, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,952—a drop by 130 in one day.

Also, 1,827 coronavirus tests were conducted in Armenia in the past one day, and a total of 183,789 such tests have been performed to date in the country.

