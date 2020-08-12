Armenia libraries, museums to reopen

YEREVAN. – The libraries and museums in Armenia will also reopen; deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan on Wednesday stated about this in the National Assembly.

He noted that a guide to what rules they should follow will be published soon.

According to Avinyan, is also commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, at this phase, theatrical, concert, and cultural events will be allowed only in open spaces.

