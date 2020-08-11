Aurora Humanitarian Initiative pledges $200,000 for Beirut Disaster Relief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release) The Co-Founders of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Noubar Afeyan, Vartan Gregorian and Ruben Vardanyan, and the Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee Lord Ara Darzi have announced that Aurora will donate $200,000 to support citizens of Beirut, Lebanon and will launch an online fundraising campaign for the Armenian Community of Beirut by #AraratChallenge, Aurora’s global humanitarian crowdfunding platform.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in Beirut and join the global effort to help Lebanon immediately. Just as Lebanon stood in solidarity with Armenians after the Armenian Genocide of 1915, we stand in solidarity with all the Lebanese people today. As the representatives of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, we call on all humanitarian organizations to do their utmost to support Lebanon and urge Armenians across the globe to assist all the people of Lebanon, as well as its Armenian community,” the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founders and the Aurora Prize Selection Committee Chair stated.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will urgently direct $100.000 for humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering from the immediate impact of the explosion through the Lebanese Red Cross and the Near East Foundation. In addition, the #AraratChallenge campaign will provide $50.000 to the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia to tend to the needs of Armenian community. Starting on August 10, 2020 and continuing for at least two months, #AraratChallenge will also help mobilize donations from the global Armenian community by leading an international fundraising campaign, with all the money received during that period to be directed to help the Armenian community in Beirut. Through this fundraising effort, an additional $50,000 is expected to be contributed to the reconstruction projects that will be selected later.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative seeks to empower modern-day saviors to offer life and hope to those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid anywhere in the world and thus continue the cycle of giving internationally. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is Gratitude in Action, which transforms the Armenian experience into a global movement committed to inspiring each of us to protect the humanity and life of our fellow man. One of the projects of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is a global humanitarian award established to recognize modern day heroes.

More information available on www.AuroraPrize.com.

The #AraratChallenge Movement

The #AraratChallenge is a global crowdfunding initiative reflecting the impact of the Aurora Humanitarian Movement in Armenia. It was launched on July 19, 2019 in Tsitsernakaberd, Yerevan, during a symbolic ceremony held next to the Armenian Genocide Memorial. The video-based crowdfunding campaign is set to increase the impact and reach of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to combat poverty, improve healthcare and provide education to those in need.

More information available on www.AraratChallenge.com.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1024627/