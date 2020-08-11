AGBU Establishes Dedicated Fund and Relief Team for Lebanon; Over Two Million Already Raised

NEW YORK — In the aftermath of the devastating explosion in Beirut that took place less than a week ago, AGBU Central Board engaged in worldwide appeals for urgent contributions to accelerate relief for Lebanese Armenians with a designated relief fund. Immediate and generous support from across the globe resulted in over one million dollars raised over the weekend with both benefactors and grassroots donors rising to assist. The first million was doubled by a matching contribution from Chairman of the AGBU Council of Trustees, Vatche and Tamar Manoukian, with the additional commitment to match all subsequent funds generated in the coming weeks to this urgent effort.

Among the first large contributions received of $100,000 or more include: Elie and Elzbieta Akilian (USA), Yervant Demirjian (USA), Haig and Elsa Didizian (UK), Nigol Koulajian (USA), Levon and Claudia Nazarian (USA), Joseph and Jenny Oughourlian (UK), Berge and Vera Setrakian (USA), Sam and Silva Simonian (USA), Sinan and Angele Sinanian (USA) and an anonymous donor (USA).

AGBU expresses gratitude to all of the benefactors as well as our remarkable grassroots donors, including young professionals and supporters from around the world.

“We have been impressed by the surge of impressive contributions in less than one week” noted AGBU President Berge Setrakian. “It is together that we can address the vast needs on the ground through our dedicated volunteer AGBU Disaster Relief Unit executing unprecedented work on the ground.”

AGBU is appealing to all Armenians worldwide to be a lifeline to their compatriots in Lebanon by donating quickly and generously to maximize the matching gift opportunity.

Due to the current complications of regular checks in the mail, online or phone donations are appreciated. Learn more about the relief fund established at Citibank (NY) and the work it serves visit: www.agbugiving.org/lebanon or call 212-319-6383 (M-F, 9am to 5 pm EST). For wire transfers, email giving@agbu.org.

