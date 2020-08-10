Armenian historian: Treaty of Sevres can be ratified at any moment

Even today, the Treaty of Sevres is still current. If there is political will, any state having signed the Treaty can make a historic and political decision and ratify the document, paving the way for other states to do the same. This is what Head of the Department of History of the Armenian Cause and the Armenian Genocide of the Institute of History at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Armen Marukyan said during the scientific conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Sevres today.

According to him, the Treaty of Sevres, as well as Wilson’s Arbitrary Verdict and the Pan-Armenian Declaration (adopted on January 20, 2015) serve as a strong historical and legal basis for Armenians’ claims.

Marukyan didn’t accept the view that Woodrow Wilson’s Arbitrary Verdict is unacceptable since the Treaty of Sevres hasn’t been ratified and entered into force.

“What is also current is the fact that Soviet historians have stressed the idea of replacing the Treaty of Sevres with the Treaty of Lausanne several times, but this doesn’t correspond to reality. What is also inadmissible is the claim that the Treaty of Sevres is merely a historic document and isn’t current. It is safe to state that today, Turkey’s economy is growing thanks to the belongings seized from the Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians and Jews. The Treaty of Sevres offers specific mechanisms for returning real estate and personal properties to the rightful owners,” the historian stated.

Marukyan recalled that, according to the Treaty of Sevres, the Turkish authorities recognized the government of the Young Turks as a terrorist organization, that is, a political evaluation was given.

