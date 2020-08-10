Armenia delegation visiting Lebanon meets with the Catholicos-Patriarch of House of Cilicia of Armenian Catholics

Armenia’s delegation visiting Lebanon on Sunday met with Gregory Peter XX Ghabroyan, Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia of Armenian Catholics. Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan also was present at the meeting.

The Patriarch welcomed the delegation and addressed the situation facing Lebanese-Armenians including the human and material losses the community has suffered.

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan thanked the Patriarch for the welcome, and noted that the Republic of Armenia is providing aid to the Lebanese government, the Lebanese people, and the Lebanese-Armenian community. “The goal of this visit is to develop a comprehensive understanding of how we can support our Lebanese-Armenian compatriots,” stated the High Commissioner.

In his remarks, the Patriarch emphasized that the Armenian people have two hearts, Armenia and the Diaspora, and expressed joy that the Armenian people finally have a free and independent homeland. He also highlighted the assistance received from the government of Artsakh two weeks ago. “Our brothers are with us, and this was a very beautiful gesture.”

At the end of the meeting, High Commissioner Sinanyan noted that two additional planes with humanitarian assistance are scheduled to fly to Beirut, the food and medicine they carry will be provided to the Armenian community.

