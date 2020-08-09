Holy Etchmiadzin holds requiem service for casualties of Beirut explosion

ETCHMIADZIN. – A Divine Liturgy was served Sunday at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, reported the Information Services of the Mother See.

Subsequently, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II presided over a requiem service for the casualties of Tuesday’s powerful blast in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut.

Lebanese Ambassador to Armenia Ms. Maya Dagher, national benefactor Kapriel Chemberjian, and Lebanese Armenians also attended the Divine Liturgy and the requiem service.

Before the requiem service, the Catholicos of All Armenians addressed his words of grief to those present on the occasion of the aforesaid tragic event.

