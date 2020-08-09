First plane carrying humanitarian aid from Armenia lands in Beirut

The first plane carrying humanitarian aid from Armenia to Lebanon has landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport of Beirut.

Hagop Terzian, an Armenian member of the Lebanese parliament, posted a respective video on his Facebook page, which shows how the officials from Armenia who have arrived on board this plane are welcomed and the plane is unloaded.

Medical drugs and medical supplies were sent to the Lebanese people on board this flight.

And with the flights from Armenia scheduled for Sunday and August 11, aid—especially material goods and food—will be sent to the Armenian community of Beirut amid Tuesday’s powerful and deadly explosion.

