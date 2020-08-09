Exclusive footage published from fight, murder in densely-Armenian populated town in Georgia

Exclusive footage of the huge fight and the murder that took place Saturday in densely-Armenian populated Akhalkalaki town of Georgia has been posted on the Internet.

To note, riots broke out in Akhalkalaki after the murder of Vardik Marabyan, 27, an Armenian resident of Kulikam village, and another 27-year-old Armenian was detained.

The murder was followed by the setting of fire to the hotel and restaurant belonging to Gabrielyan, who is the suspect of the murder in Akhalkalaki, as well as to several houses belonging to his supporters at the scene.

Special forces patrolled the city all night.

Several injured people were taken to Akhalkalaki hospital, but nothing is known about their condition.

Also, a car was smashed near the hospital.

