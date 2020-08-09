AMAA Empowers Armenia’s Navur School in Tavush Region with New Physics Lab

PARAMUS, NJ – In 2019, the “One Village” Consortium, which was initiated by the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), chose to assist the border village of Navur in the Region of Tavush. The Consortium, consisting of 11 prestigious local and international organizations, was formed in 2014, on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Centennial. Its first mission was to join forces to help the Martuni village of Kegharkunik Region and has been active since its inception.

In May 2020, as a member of the “One-Village” Consortium, the AMAA donated a physics laboratory worth 1,300,000 (one million three hundred thousand) drams to Navur School, which was received with great enthusiasm and excitement from the teachers and students. The laboratory is now equipped with devices and instructions that can be used for experiments in the physics, electrodynamics and magnetism departments.

The Navur School administration, teachers, students and parents express their deep gratitude to the AMAA for this initiative.

To date, the “One-Village” Consortium has implemented several educational, development and relief projects in Navur, including the installation of water pipes, the construction of a soccer field, and the provision of furniture to the School.

Responding to the Call to Action by the President of the Republic of Armenia; President of Hayastan all Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees, Armen Sarkissian, AMAA also supported the ‘Hayastan’ All Armenian Fund campaign to “Empower the Remote Border Communities” with an emergency assistance of $25,000.

Established in 1918 in Worcester, MA, the AMAA serves the spiritual, educational and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, please visit www.amaa.org.

https://massispost.com/2020/08/amaa-empowers-armenias-navur-school-in-tavush-region-with-new-physics-lab/