Urgent Support to Lebanese-Armenians: Global Armenian Support to Our Compatriots in Lebanon

YEREVAN — The Hayastan Global Armenian Fund has launched the “Urgent support to Lebanese-Armenians” fundraising campaign.

One of the oldest Armenian communities, which for over a century has represented the unbreakable spirit and survival of our nation, today needs our help. The devastating explosion in Beirut coupled with the recent economic crisis and the Pandemic, has left our compatriots struggling to survive. For years, the Armenians of Lebanon have supported both the Homeland and Diaspora Communities. Now it’s our turn.

Committed to its unwavering mission of preserving the Armenian identity, over the last year, the Hayastan Global Armenian Fund has provided financial supported to Armenian cultural and educational institutions during the economic crisis in Lebanon.

To overcome the unimaginable horror caused by the catastrophic blast in Beirut, Armenians around the world must be united in their support to our community in Lebanon.

Please support this critical relief effort and help Lebanese-Armenians today!

Donations can be received through the Fund’s online platform at www.himnadram.org or the Fund’s dedicated Central Bank accounts listed below.

All funds raised will be directed to the most urgent needs of Lebanese-Armenians.

