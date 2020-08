U.S. pledges over $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, says embassy

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The United States has pledged over $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, following Tuesday’s Beirut port explosion, the U.S. embassy said on Friday.

It said in a statement that the aid included food assistance, medical supplies and financial assistance for the Lebanese Red Cross. “Announcements of additional aid and assistance are forthcoming,” it added.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lebanon-security-blast-usa/us-pledges-over-17-million-in-initial-disaster-aid-for-lebanon-says-embassy-idUSKCN2531CT