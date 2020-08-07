Pop star Arman Hovhannisyan to be honored with star on Las Vegas Walk of Stars

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian pop star Arman Hovhannisyan will be honored with a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars on September 21st, 2020.

Symbolically, the day of the inauguration of his star is the Armenian Independence Day.

In an Instagram post, Hovhannisyan thanked his fans, saying: “You have your place in the process of accomplishment of every single letter of my name, the celebration and success is not only mine, but ours”.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

