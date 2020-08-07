Message of support from the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the Patriarchate of Antioch and the people of Lebanon

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a letter of support to Patriarch John of Antioch and to Metropolitan Elias of Beirut, as soon as he was informed of the massive explosion that took place in the Port of Beirut, which killed dozens of our fellow human beings, while thousands more were injured, missing or trapped in the rubble, and more than two hundred fifty thousand are estimated to have been left homeless.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, the Hierarchy and the Holy Clergy of the Ecumenical Throne, in all its Eparchies in the world, pray to the Lord for the rest of the souls of our fellow human beings who have lost their lives, and for the strengthening of their loved ones who are being tried hard and to whom they send their condolences.

At the same time, they pray for the healing of the wounded and the search for the missing, for whom they wish to be in good health. They also pray for the support and relief of all those who have lost their homes.

The Ecumenical Throne stands in solidarity with the Patriarchate of Antioch, the State and the people of Lebanon praying and wishing them to overcome, with God’s help, this painful ordeal.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/message-of-support-from-the-ecumenical-patriarchate-to-the-patriarchate-of-antioch-and-the-people-of-lebanon/?fbclid=IwAR0PaUYicF5MTH0KULAC22LQnEZe8-8Or8lf14e1K-2deoE8f1hH2Jyz4GQ