In Solidarity with Lebanon

Mr. Martin Essayan, Executive Trustee at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, expressed his support and commitment to the Armenian community of Lebanon in a letter sent yesterday to His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia. In addition to conveying his condolences to the families of the innocent victims who perished in the horrendous explosion at the port of Beirut, Mr. Essayan wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the Armenians of Lebanon as they rebuild their lives, their community structures and institutions,” adding, “I assure you that we will continue with our engagement with the community to help it overcome this calamity.”

The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation has been consistently supportive of the Armenian community in Lebanon, particularly the educational sector. It has also provided humanitarian aid to help alleviate the hardships caused by the economic and Covid-19 crises. In response to the massive devastation caused by the August 4 explosion, it will shift its focus onto humanitarian aid to Armenian schools.

