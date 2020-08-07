Armenia: Number of active coronavirus cases drops below 7000

PanARMENIAN.Net – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 166 to reach 39,985 on Friday, August 7 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 452 more people have recovered, while five patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

172,994 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 32,008 people have recovered, 777 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 228 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

