Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna for supply of experimental COVID-19 vaccines

Canada has signed separate deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc—whose co-founder and chairman is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan—to supply millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines, a top official said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Ottawa was “very, very intensely negotiating” multiple deals with a number of other potential domestic and international vaccine suppliers.

“We all want a silver bullet but unfortunately that’s not the case,” Anand told a news conference.

All potential vaccines will require Health Canada regulatory approval, Anand said, adding that her ministry was procuring the equipment supplies needed to perform the final manufacturing and packaging in Canada.

“Any potential vaccine candidate will take time to develop, properly test, mass manufacture, and properly distribute,” she said,

https://news.am/eng/news/595417.html