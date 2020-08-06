Armenian Parliament Building Lit Up With Lebanon Flag

YEREVAN – The National Assembly of Armenia has been illuminated with the colors of Lebanon flag as a symbol of solidarity for Beirut, which was heavily damaged by Tuesday’s blast.

More than 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut at a warehouse on August 4, sending massive shockwaves through the Lebanese capital. More than 137 people are dead and 5000 are wounded. Heavy damages occurred across the city. August 5 was declared mourning day in the country. 11 Armenians are among the victims.

